Obi supporters’ rally attacked in Lagos — Deutsche Welle

In Lagos, Nigeria, a group of men armed with axes, clubs and machetes attacked a campaign event for supporters of opposition candidate Peter Obi. Journalists were also attacked during the incident, Deutsche Welle reports.

Videos published on social media showed attackers storming a venue in Lagos where an event for Peter Obi, the candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, was taking place. According to eyewitnesses, they broke down the entrance door and glass partitions.

Clashes lasted for more than an hour

Obi’s supporters forced the attackers out of the hall and onto the street, after which clashes began between the two groups. Eyewitnesses claim that police arrived at the scene more than an hour later and used tear gas to disperse those present.

Security officials said they were not at the scene at the start of the violence because they had not been notified about the event.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accusations against the ruling party

Opposition supporters blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the attack. APC spokesperson Felix Morka rejected the accusations, citing a lack of evidence.

The Nigerian Democratic Congress also said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was pressuring venue owners to deny the party the opportunity to hold campaign events. The government denied these claims.

TheCable journalist Sam Adebanjo said that during the clashes he was struck with an axe, beaten with fists and kicks, and that the attackers took all his equipment. Nigeria’s presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027. Tinubu will run for a second term, while his rivals include Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

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