Five members of the Kuki community were killed in two separate incidents in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. The Express Tribune reported this, citing police data.

Two incidents in different districts

On Saturday, three Kuki men were killed in a shootout involving “unidentified armed persons” in Noney district, a police statement said.

On Sunday morning, security forces found the bodies of two more men from the same community in Kangpokpi district. They had gone missing earlier this week, after which security forces launched a search operation.

One of the leading Kuki organizations blamed Naga separatist groups for the killings, calling it an unprovoked attack on their territory. At the same time, the police statement on the deaths of the three men said that a shootout involving unidentified armed persons had taken place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests over ceasefire

The deaths occurred amid mass protests in Imphal, the state capital, and other areas of Manipur. Demonstrators are demanding the cancellation of a ceasefire agreement between Kuki armed groups and the Indian authorities.

The Kuki and Naga, who are predominantly Christian, have a long history of disputes over claims to ethnic territories in Manipur. The current confrontation escalated after an alleged attack by Kuki members on a man from the Naga community in February.

In May, the killing of three Kuki pastors, reportedly possibly carried out by Naga armed groups, triggered reciprocal kidnappings and killings. Clashes between the Kuki and Naga have heightened tensions in Manipur, where the Kuki community is also in conflict with the predominantly Hindu Meitei community. This conflict has continued since May 2023, claimed more than 300 lives and forced over 60,000 people to live in temporary shelters.

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