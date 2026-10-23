In Melbourne, Australia, police arrested 29 people after uncovering two illegal casinos in the city’s eastern suburbs. The operation was part of a broader investigation into suspected drug manufacturing, ABC News reports.

During searches in Carnegie, Box Hill, Balwyn North and South Melbourne, detectives seized $600,000 in cash, seven kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilograms of ketamine, illegal tobacco and vapes. Police also found firearms, machetes, swords, daggers and drug-manufacturing equipment.

Arrests at the start of the investigation

In July, at the initial stage of the investigation, police arrested nine people in Bundoora in northern Melbourne who investigators believe are linked to a criminal syndicate. They included two Malaysian nationals, a Chinese national and a woman from Thailand.

Four of them were charged, including with methamphetamine trafficking, possessing prohibited weapons, using false documents and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime. All four remain in custody. Police expect that another five detainees will be issued summonses in drug crime cases.

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Two suspected illegal casinos

In August, detectives uncovered a suspected illegal casino with several gambling rooms in Carnegie. According to police, 15 people, including two employees of the establishment, were gambling there. All of them were questioned and released; police expect they will be issued summonses on suspicion of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and being in a place used for unauthorized gambling.

On October 20, law enforcement searched premises in Box Hill and uncovered a second illegal casino. Two suspected operators were detained at the scene. One of them, a 43-year-old Chinese national, remains in custody after being charged. Police plan to issue the other, a 49-year-old man from Balwyn North, with a summons on similar charges.

During other searches in Box Hill and Balwyn North, police also found cash, handwritten records of large-scale gambling, casino chips, four firearms, other weapons, tobacco and drug-manufacturing equipment.

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