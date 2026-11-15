In Mumbai, India, 20-year-old Yash Singh was arrested on suspicion of collecting information about the city’s Chabad House and other sites connected to Jewish people and foreign nationals. As The Jerusalem Post reports, citing the Indian news agency PTI and an official, the man allegedly acted on instructions from handlers abroad and received money for it.

Detention in Navi Mumbai

Singh lives in Airoli, an area of Navi Mumbai. He was initially detained by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad after it received information about the man’s suspicious social media contacts with people suspected of activities against national security.

Singh was later arrested by law enforcement officers from Kerala as part of an investigation being conducted in Thrissur district in southern India. According to the report, during questioning he told investigators that handlers operating through social media and, according to the investigation, linked to criminal groups and subversive elements, had instructed him to gather information on sensitive sites in southern Mumbai, including in the Colaba area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assignments concerning sites in Colaba

According to the investigation, the assignments involved photographing and determining the exact locations of the Chabad House, Jewish-owned businesses, and places frequented by foreigners. The official cited by PTI said that Singh was paid for these actions.

According to investigators, the suspect communicated directly with the handlers via Telegram. They are also establishing his connection to another suspect who was previously arrested in a case investigated by the Thrissur East police station under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Law enforcement officials warned that networks outside India use Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp to recruit unemployed people or those in difficult financial circumstances, offering money for collecting information and other activities. The Chabad House in Mumbai, also known as Nariman House, was among the targets of terrorist attacks in the city in November 2008.

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