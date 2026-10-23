Building collapses in Nairobi, one person rescued — The Rio Times

A building under construction collapsed on October 23 in the Eastleigh commercial district of Nairobi, Kenya. One person was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital, while the search-and-rescue operation continued. The Rio Times reported this.

The building was located at 1st Avenue and 9th Street. Nairobi County authorities said its ground floor was already in use, although construction had not yet been completed. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja visited the collapse site.

Search operation

According to Sakaja, rescuers were in contact with some people who may have been trapped beneath the debris. Excavators, jackhammers and service dogs were involved in the operation. County services, the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Disaster Operations Centre and the Kenya Red Cross joined the operation.

Police used tear gas to disperse a crowd that was reportedly obstructing emergency services' access to the site. The county urged residents to use the 1508 and 1199 hotlines.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Compliance check

Sakaja said the structure did not meet construction requirements and that authorities intended to take legal action against the owner. He also said the building did not have an occupancy certificate required for its use. At the same time, according to the publication, the governor noted that a county construction permit had been issued.

The governor called fines, which can amount to only 5,000 Kenyan shillings, or about $38, an insufficient deterrent. An investigation is to determine the cause of the collapse.

Previous collapses in Nairobi

In April 2016, a building collapsed in the Huruma area; The Star reported 51 deaths, while The Standard cited 52 victims. In January 2026, another building collapsed in the South B area, killing two security guards. Kenya's National Construction Authority said the facility did not meet requirements at the time of the collapse.

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