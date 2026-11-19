In Germany, 18.5% of Tesla Model Y vehicles had significant defects during their first mandatory technical inspection, which cars undergo at approximately three years of age. The model ranked last among 109 models in the overall ranking of such inspections for the second consecutive year, InsideEVs reports.

Inspection results

Germany's TÜV organization analyzed 9.7 million mandatory vehicle roadworthiness inspections conducted from July 2025 to June 2026. The average rate of significant defects detected in cars of the relevant age was 6.4%. Last year, the share of Tesla Model Y vehicles with such defects was 17.3%.

Inspectors most often noted wear in suspension joints: this issue was recorded in the Model Y 24 times more often than in comparable vehicles. Brake disc defects were found in 3.4% of inspected Model Y vehicles, compared with an average of 1%. These electric crossovers also had front-lighting problems recorded more frequently.

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Mileage and comparison with other electric vehicles

Before their first inspection, Tesla Model Y vehicles had driven an average of 58,000 kilometers. This is more than the average mileage of cars in this age group, which was 47,000 kilometers. By comparison, the Mazda MX-30, which ranked third in the rating, had a failed-inspection rate of 3% and an average mileage of 26,000 kilometers.

The MG4 electric vehicle ranked second to last: significant defects were found in 16% of vehicles, with an average mileage of 37,000 kilometers. For the Tesla Model 3, the figure was 12.5%, while the average mileage was 55,000 kilometers. The results for the Model Y concern the version of the vehicle that preceded the Juniper update.

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