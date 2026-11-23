Researchers at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg in Germany and Tezpur University in India have synthesized three oxoborane compounds that are stable as crystals at room temperature. Oxoboranes contain a triple bond between boron and oxygen and for more than 60 years had been considered too unstable and reactive to isolate outside extreme conditions, ScienceAlert reports.

An unexpected reaction result

The compounds formed during experiments with diboracumulene, a highly reactive boron-containing substance. After mixing it with several standard reagents, scientists unexpectedly detected the formation of oxoboranes.

The reactions produced solid yellow and orange crystals. They were analyzed using X-ray crystallography to determine the arrangement of atoms and spectroscopy to study the molecular structure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Stabilizing the molecules

Experimental data and computer modeling confirmed the formation of boron–oxygen triple bonds, which the study authors assessed as exceptionally strong. The research results were published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

The stability of the new molecules was partly attributed to a borylenyl group — a fragment containing another boron atom and rich in electrons. Such a group shares part of its electron density, reducing the electrical charge imbalance that usually causes oxoboranes to break down rapidly.

Unlike previous approaches that stabilized boron–oxygen bonds with platinum, the new method did not require additional metals. The researchers suggest that electron-rich borylenyl groups may also help stabilize other low-coordinate fragments of main-group elements.

Read us on