In Germany, an 18-year-old student from Eslohe in North Rhine-Westphalia is suspected of preparing an attack on mosque visitors. According to investigators, he allegedly planned to use weapons that he made himself with a 3D printer.

As Tagesschau reports, police detained the young man back in August after receiving information from people in his circle. During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found numerous 3D-printed weapons, weapon parts and ammunition.

Investigators are examining the weapons

The Düsseldorf General Prosecutor's Office said it has reasonable suspicion that an attack was being planned for the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. According to senior prosecutor Alexandra Wiese, the target was to be a mosque in Germany.

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Investigators preliminarily consider several of the seized weapons to be functional. Other items are still being examined by the state criminal police office. According to investigators, the young man may have obtained the blueprints and printing files from the internet.

Arrest warrant expanded

Investigators also found indications of the suspect's possible far-right views and racist attitude toward Muslims. A court in Meschede expanded his arrest warrant, adding suspicion of preparing a serious violent crime endangering the state.

Law enforcement officers are currently analyzing data storage devices, examining the weapons and questioning witnesses. No charges have yet been brought in the case, and the prosecutor's office emphasized the presumption of innocence until the investigation is completed.

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