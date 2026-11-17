In Germany, a dispute is continuing within the parliamentary group of the AfD party over migration policy and the concept of “remigration.” Some lawmakers insist on harsher rhetoric and large-scale deportations, while party co-chair Tino Chrupalla and Bundestag member Maximilian Krah call for a more precise formulation of the position, Tagesschau reports.

The discussion was prompted by a video address by Chrupalla, in which he said that the migration issue should not divide society and that the party should seek broad support. He also said that the U.S. immigration service ICE did not gain majority support after U.S. President Donald Trump’s defeat in the midterm elections.

Supporters of a hard line

Bundestag member Matthias Helferich viewed Chrupalla’s remarks as a possible softening of the AfD’s migration course. He called the term “remigration” a concept of hope for voters and said it needed to be protected from dilution within the party.

Helferich was supported by a number of lawmakers, including AfD federal executive board member Maximilian Kneller. He said that the AfD is the party of remigration. According to Tagesschau, calls for the deportation of millions of people and the use of the term “remigration” are becoming increasingly widespread within the party.

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Positions of Krah and Chrupalla

Krah warned against what he called remigration maximalism. According to him, a myth and a competition over exactly who should be deported have formed around this concept. He proposes starting with about 250,000 people who are required to leave the country immediately.

The term “remigration” is associated with Martin Sellner, a far-right activist in the Identitarian movement. As Tagesschau notes, court rulings have found his concept of deportations to be unconstitutional because it violates the right to equal treatment. In a 2024 position paper, the AfD specifically stated that it does not distinguish between German citizens based on whether or not they have a migration background.

During the parliamentary group meeting, the positions of Chrupalla and Krah faced harsh criticism. AfD co-chair Alice Weidel did not side with Chrupalla in this discussion. After the meeting, Helferich said that he no longer feared a softening of the party’s position on “remigration.”

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