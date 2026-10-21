In Pakistan, the main suspect in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Multan died on the morning of October 21 during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near Bahawalpur. As Dawn reports, police said the man had allegedly escaped from custody beforehand.

Shooting on the bypass road

According to the publication’s sources, officers from the CTD unit tried to stop two people on a motorcycle on Bahawalpur’s Northern Bypass Road. Afterwards, they said, a shootout occurred, in which the suspect was killed.

The day before, a court in Multan allowed the suspect to be held for three days for questioning. Police had requested 14 days for investigative actions. The man was detained on Monday and brought before judicial magistrate Saadia Aslam on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case of the teenager’s death

The suspect was accused of running over with a car a 14-year-old boy who worked for him in a private residential complex in Multan. Multan City Police Officer Akhtar Farooq had previously said that law enforcement officers were conducting raids to arrest a second suspect.

CCTV footage shows the boy running along the road after noticing a car. The vehicle changes direction, pursues him and runs him over. After falling, the teenager hit the gate of a neighboring house and died, the publication reported.

The case was registered at the DHA police station in Multan. The police first information report names two suspects; the document includes charges of intentional murder and joint actions by several persons. According to the report, the boy worked for the suspects and was training as an electrician. His cousin told police that the teenager had been subjected to violence and threats and was fleeing from men who were pursuing him in a car.

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