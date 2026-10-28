Water returns to parts of Tshwane districts in South Africa — TimesLIVE

The City of Tshwane municipality in South Africa reported the gradual restoration of water supply to parts of the Garsfontein and Elardus Park areas. Repair work at the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant and efforts to stabilise water supply in the city are continuing, TimesLIVE reports.

Reservoir cleaning

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said that Rand Water and the city’s water and sanitation department are continuing the restoration of the water treatment plant. The technical team has completed cleaning the larger reservoir, while the smaller one is still being cleared of residual sludge using additional equipment.

Preparation of the filtration system is approximately 90% complete, including ongoing checks of electrical components. A generator has been connected to the raw-water intake point, and the remaining electrical work is being completed. According to Moya, teams plan to finish the cleaning on Wednesday, after which they will begin testing and commissioning the system. This stage includes internal water circulation, chlorination and flushing of the system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for residents

Warnings about unsafe water for communities supplied by the Bronkhorstspruit plant, as well as for Hammanskraal Phase 3, remain in effect. Residents were urged to use only city-approved alternative water sources until an official notification that the water is safe.

Residents in the Bronkhorstspruit supply area were asked not to use the affected tap water for drinking, cooking, food-related purposes or personal hygiene. Moya stressed that boiling does not make such water safe and that supplies collected before the warning was issued should be discarded. The city also warned against collecting drinking water from rivers, dams, streams, wells and untested boreholes.

Separately, Tshwane suspended the filling of water tankers at a hydrant in Cullinan after increased water turbidity was detected. The city is engaging with Magalies Water and awaiting additional test results to determine whether tanker filling can be safely resumed. At the same time, authorities are seeking alternative filling locations to support emergency water distribution.

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