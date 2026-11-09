In Paraguay, on Monday, November 9, 2026, the Hambre Cero state school meals program will be suspended in the department of San Pedro, the capital Asunción, as well as in the departments of Central and Presidente Hayes. The decision is linked to a teachers’ strike in public schools, The Rio Times reports.

Where supplies will be halted

The administration of the department of San Pedro said in a circular dated November 7 that food would not be supplied or delivered to all institutions participating in the program on Monday. The restriction will also apply to schools where classes are nevertheless held.

Paraguay’s Ministry of Social Development announced a similar move in Asunción, Central and Presidente Hayes on November 8. According to the ministry, Minister Tadeo Rojas ordered supplies to be suspended to preserve public funds and prevent food spoilage while students remain at home.

Union demands

The strike was supported by the Federation of Paraguayan Educators, the National Union of Educators, the two OTEP trade union associations, and the Sinadi school principals’ union. They demand state guarantees regarding public and pension funds linked to Ueno Bank, whose collapse is reported by the outlet.

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In particular, the unions are seeking the return of $60 million to Caja Fiscal, the pension fund for civil servants, and $350 million to the state Social Security Institute, IPS. Other demands include increased education funding in the national budget for 2027.

Union leaders were scheduled to meet with President Pedro Alliana at 11:30 a.m. on November 9. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday, November 10, according to preliminary information.

The Rio Times also links the strike to a political crisis in the country. According to the outlet, on November 6 Paraguay’s Senate removed President Santiago Peña from office, and Pedro Alliana was sworn in as head of state the same day.

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