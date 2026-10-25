Jhang official transferred over Pera vehicle at jeep rally — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Jhang district official Babar Sahib Din was being immediately removed from his post over the use of an official vehicle of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) during a jeep rally.

As Dawn reports, Nawaz’s attention was drawn to a social media video showing a Pera vehicle taking part in the rally alongside other cars. She said that using the resources of a regulatory body for purposes other than their intended use was a serious violation of administrative discipline and established policy.

Formal transfer decision

Nawaz also published a notification from the Punjab government’s Services and General Administration Department. The document states that, on the governor’s orders, Sahib Din was immediately transferred and directed to report to the department for further instructions.

Responding to claims that the vehicle had accompanied the rally for security and rescue purposes, Nawaz noted that security falls within the police’s authority, while emergency response is handled by Rescue 1122. According to her, these functions do not fall within Pera’s legally defined powers.

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Letter on vehicle use

The three-day Jhang Thal Jeep Rally ended last week. According to district information officer Riaz Mart, the event was organized together with private sponsors, and the provincial authorities viewed it positively.

On October 21, Pera Director General Farrukh Atiq Khan sent a letter to district officials and heads of district enforcement and regulatory councils regarding the possible improper use of the agency’s vehicles. He noted that double-cabin pickup trucks intended exclusively for Pera field operations were being used for unauthorized activities. The letter also stated that some officials had handed the vehicles over to their assistants, despite the agency’s policy.

Pera was established in mid-2025 to combat illegal construction and control prices in various districts of Punjab. In May, complaints emerged about possible bribery by agency employees and harassment of vendors and shop owners, after which Nawaz ordered action against the officials involved.

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