Car explosion in Damascus suburb kills father and daughter — Al Jazeera

In Jaramana, on the southeastern outskirts of Damascus, Syria, a car explosion killed a man and his daughter. Another person, believed to be the deceased man's wife, was seriously injured. According to Al Jazeera, the explosion may have been caused by an explosive device planted inside the car.

Investigation into the explosion

Syria's internal security forces cordoned off the area of the incident and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the explosion. Witnesses said that a Kia Rio had been parked between two residential buildings in Jaramana, which is considered a mostly quiet residential area.

Jaramana is home to a large Druze community, a religious minority. Tensions have also arisen in the area between some Druze and the Sunni majority that supports the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Security situation in the capital

Al Jazeera correspondent Heidi Pett, who was working at the site of the explosion, said that the security situation in the Syrian capital remains difficult, although it has improved since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime two years ago.

According to her, two high-profile incidents have occurred in recent months. These included a double attack in July during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, which Syrian authorities linked to an Islamic State group cell. A deadly attack also took place at Lawyer's Cafe near the Palace of Justice, where high-profile trials of former representatives of the Assad regime are held.

Most recent explosions and security incidents, Pett said, were directed not at civilians but at security forces and facilities associated with them. Syrian authorities have also blamed the Islamic State for such attacks. Last year, Syria joined the US-led international coalition against the group.

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