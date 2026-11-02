In Petah Tikva, Israel, a 43-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment shortly after midnight on Sunday. Medics who arrived following a report of a violent incident found her with severe injuries, no pulse and no breathing, and pronounced her dead at the scene.

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, police are continuing their investigation. According to preliminary information, the woman may have been struck with an axe in the apartment in the presence of her four children. The oldest child is 12 years old.

Details of the investigation

The deceased woman's husband was found several hundred meters from the scene. According to the publication, he likely took his own life. Initial police findings indicate that there had previously been no recorded incidents of domestic violence involving the couple. Neighbors were shocked by the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data from civil society organizations

The Israel Women's Network (IWN) stated that since the beginning of 2026, 17 women have been killed in the country in cases of gender-based violence. According to its data, in 80% of such cases, the main suspect was the victim's partner or former partner.

An IWN report for 2025 states that in more than a third of cases involving the killings of women, social services or police had previously known about domestic violence in the family. In some cases, social services were also aware of the suspect's unstable condition.

The Michal Sela Forum, which works to combat domestic violence, called this case the fourth femicide since the beginning of October. According to the organization, 25 people died in domestic settings in 2026, including four men and four children.

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