In Krakow, Poland, prosecutors on Monday are beginning autopsies of the bodies of six people killed during an attack in the city center. Autopsies are also to be conducted on the bodies of three family members of the 24-year-old attacker, who were found in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Interia reports.

Attack on the Main Market Square

The shooting occurred on Saturday after 3:00 p.m. at Krakow’s Main Market Square. According to the outlet, a masked 24-year-old man drove a car onto the square and opened fire on random passersby.

Six people were killed in the attack. Another 16 people were injured, including police officers who intervened in the situation and the attacker himself. On Sunday evening, the Main Market Square was reopened to residents and tourists; it had been closed since the morning due to investigative activities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mourning and commemoration of the victims

Poland is observing the second day of national mourning, introduced from midnight between Saturday and Sunday. According to an order by the president of Poland, it will remain in force until Monday. Krakow authorities separately decided to extend the city mourning period through November 11 inclusive.

In the lobby of Krakow City Hall at All Saints’ Square, a book of condolences will be available from Monday to Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., to honor the victims. An electronic book of condolences has also been created in the city. A solidarity gathering with the victims and their loved ones is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 p.m. at the corner of the Main Market Square and Sławkowska Street.

Two police officers, Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik, who neutralized the attacker, have been brought out of comas. Polish President Karol Nawrocki plans to honor them for their participation in the operation, while Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała has appealed for them to be urgently granted the title of honorary citizens of the city.

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