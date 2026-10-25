In Busan, South Korea, rescuers completed an operation to guide Bukangi, a female dusky shark, from a narrow concrete canal near the port into open water. After the outer layer of nets was dismantled, the shark was seen swimming increasingly farther toward the sea, although it sometimes still returned to the canal.

As BBC News reports, the shark was first spotted in the canal in mid-September. Specialists from the National Institute of Fisheries determined that it was a female dusky shark, a species linked to only two fatal attacks on people.

Several rescue attempts

At first, the coast guard tried to guide the shark using an electric deterrent, but after five hours concluded that the animal was too large and fast for the device. At the end of September, rescuers also used water jets, but the shark returned to the canal each time.

On October 2, specialists placed a net across the canal, but Bukangi swam around it and returned a few hours later. Marine biologist Kim Hyeon-woo suggested that the shark might have had problems with the electromagnetic sensors on its snout, which help it navigate, or may have become disoriented by the loud sounds of vessels in the port.

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Danger to the shark

At the end of September, the shark was not seen feeding for several days. Bloody abrasions appeared on its snout from striking the concrete walls, and marine biology professor Choi Yoon reported serious damage in the eye area. According to Kim, remaining in the canal was also dangerous because of the autumn drop in water temperature: during this period, sharks usually migrate south to warmer waters.

About 40 people, including divers from the Busan aquarium, took part in the operation, which was taken over by the Ministry of Oceans. They installed two layers of nets and initially guided Bukangi into open water, but at night it swam beneath the outer net and ended up in the canal again. After the operation was completed, the shark was not seen for several days. Professor Choi suggested that it might be adapting to wider and deeper waters.

Bukangi became a local celebrity: according to BBC News, more than 1.6 million visitors came to the canal. City authorities livestreamed its appearances and made the shark an official mascot.

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