78 bakeries closed in Sanaa during inspections — Asharq Al-Awsat

According to local sources cited by Asharq Al-Awsat, authorities in the industry and trade sector controlled by the Houthis in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, closed 78 bakeries in the Maeen and Al-Wahda districts. Inspectors said the checks were related to alleged violations of bread weight requirements.

According to the outlet, around 12 inspection teams have been involved in the raids since the middle of last week. Bakery owners claim that the inspections were used to collect additional payments. After paying the money, 25 of the 78 closed establishments resumed operations, while the rest remain closed and face restrictions.

Owners’ complaints and bread shortages

Bakery owners said they were required to make contributions for needs described as support for the front lines, as well as for mobilization and recruitment campaigns. According to them, the threat of closure forced them to pay, while rising levies call into question the future operation of their businesses.

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Residents of several districts of Sanaa reported reduced bread supplies and shortages. They warned that the prolonged closure of bakeries affects not only the owners of the establishments but also city residents, for whom bread is one of the staple foods.

Charity bakeries and flour

According to the outlet, the inspections also affected charity bakeries that provided bread free of charge or at a discount to poor and displaced families. Inspectors demanded that such establishments pay zakat, an Islamic charitable levy. Due to the restrictions, hundreds of families lost access to bread they had previously received for free or on preferential terms.

In addition, bakery owners spoke of requirements to purchase low-quality wheat flour and mix it with white flour for baking bread and confectionery products. According to them, some of this flour had been stored for years in warehouses of the Houthi-controlled zakat authority. The owners also said that, amid these restrictions, prices for white flour had increased severalfold.

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