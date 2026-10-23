At least four people were killed in separate incidents as a result of Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip, enclave medics said. Cyprus Mail reports.

In Gaza City, a strike on a car killed at least one person. Earlier, medics reported two deaths. Footage released from the scene shows emergency workers in orange vests dousing a burning vehicle with water as people gather around it.

Other incidents

According to medics, a strike killed a Palestinian who was riding a bicycle in southern Khan Younis. Another man was killed near the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. A woman was killed by gunfire near the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas militants in Khan Younis, Nuseirat and Gaza City. At the same time, the Israeli army said it was not aware of the incident in Jabalia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the sides

Gaza's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area hit a vehicle carrying officers from an anti-drug police unit. According to the ministry, a non-commissioned officer was killed and another law enforcement officer was wounded.

Israel says Hamas is rearming and carrying out attacks in violation of a ceasefire agreed a year ago, and has intensified strikes on the group in recent weeks. Hamas denies the accusations and says Israel is undermining the Gaza peace agreement.

According to Gaza Strip health authorities, at least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed there since the start of the ceasefire. Israel reports that four of its soldiers have been killed during this period.

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