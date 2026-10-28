Somalia reports dozens killed in fighting with Al-Shabaab — Dawn

Somalia has reported dozens of people killed following a large-scale clash between government forces and militants from the Al-Shabaab group in the Lower Shabelle region. The fighting took place near the town of Lego in the South West state, Dawn reports.

According to the outlet, militants on Monday attacked Turkish-trained government troops and an allied militia. During the attack, according to the source, vehicles packed with explosives were used.

Conflicting casualty figures

Al-Shabaab said it killed 321 servicemen during a three-hour ambush and also captured prisoners, weapons, and vehicles. The Somali government, for its part, described the operation as a major offensive by its forces and said 75 militants were killed and another 56 wounded. Neither of these claims could be independently verified.

Military analyst Samira Gaid said an army convoy came under a series of suicide attacks on a narrow road in marshy terrain. In her assessment, the decision to send troops through an area known for insurgent activity was poorly planned. She also noted that the attack could undermine the morale and cohesion of the army, which is already facing substantial payment cuts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Emergency government meeting

Local platform Baidoa Online reported that the government convened an emergency cabinet meeting over significant losses and the loss of military equipment. A security source expressed doubt that hundreds of servicemen had been killed but said at least four Somali military vehicles had been destroyed.

The same source said Al-Shabaab's influence had increased in the South West state. Earlier this year, the Somali government removed the governor of the South West state. Since then, according to the source, the government has repeatedly come under attacks from his forces, which are trying to regain control of the territory. The government claims that the former governor is cooperating with Al-Shabaab.

Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed called for an independent and transparent investigation into the army's repeated losses and for determining whether negligence had occurred.

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