In the United States, the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 4% on Friday and lost all of its gains since the start of 2026 as the sell-off in shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence accelerated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also entered correction territory, falling more than 10% from their recent highs.

As CNBC reports, on October 6, when the Nasdaq reached a record closing level, the index was up nearly 19% since the start of the year. During trading, the S&P Oscillator market momentum indicator fell to minus 8%, which, according to MarketEdge, was the strongest signal of selling pressure since March.

AI company shares decline

Anthropic shares were down 10% on their second trading day. The day before, shares of the company that created Claude closed at $97.17 — 17% higher, but below the opening price of $111.50 and the intraday high of $115.10.

Nvidia shares were down 9% and were heading for a seventh consecutive losing session. According to Reuters, cited by CNBC, US securities market regulators are examining the company’s accounting practices. Negative sentiment surrounding Nvidia is spreading to the broader AI stock segment, according to CNBC Investing Club.

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Alphabet holds up better than the market

Among the relatively resilient technology companies was Alphabet, Google’s parent company, whose shares were virtually unchanged during the day. JPMorgan analysts reiterated a buy-equivalent rating and a price target of $375 per share.

JPMorgan drew attention to the accelerated release of Gemini 4 models: within a month, Google introduced Carbon, Hydrogen and Neon. Analysts also noted the renaming of the Gemini agent assistant from Spark to Tasks and the expansion of access to it for free users in six countries, including the United States, Canada and Japan. At the same time, JPMorgan called the risk of search playing a reduced role because of AI services the main limiting factor for Google.

Against the backdrop of the broader market decline, shares of consumer-sector companies Kimberly-Clark and Constellation Brands, as well as Costco, rose. Home Depot shares also gained, while investors bought US government bonds, contributing to a decline in their yields.

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