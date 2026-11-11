US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 7.30% — CNBC

In the United States, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 12 basis points on Tuesday from the previous day to 7.30%. This came after the release of a monthly inflation report that was higher than expected. As CNBC reports, this was the largest one-day rate increase in more than a month.

Impact of inflation

The consumer price index showed broad price pressure that was not limited to fuel costs. The monthly employment report released the previous Friday also indicated that the economy was stronger than analysts had expected.

Mortgage News Daily Chief Operating Officer Matthew Graham noted that the Federal Reserve is now more focused on the inflation component of its mandate than on full employment. According to him, the market's reaction to the latest inflation data was logical and immediate.

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Loan demand increased

Before this increase, rates had declined for four consecutive weeks, supporting demand for mortgage loans. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the number of mortgage applications rose by 6.2% last week compared with the previous week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

On average over the week, the rate on a 30-year loan with a 20% down payment fell to 7.21% from 7.30%. This was the fourth consecutive week of declines and the lowest level since mid-September.

Refinancing applications rose by 5% over the week but remained 57% lower than in the same week a year earlier. Applications for home purchase loans increased by 8% over the week but were 18% lower year-on-year. The share of adjustable-rate mortgage applications declined slightly amid the previous decrease in rates.

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