The U.S. Air Force unveiled four T-19A Kestrel training aerobatic aircraft at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The aircraft flew over the cadet wing formation during the noon formation on November 12, 2026. They will be used to train future pilots and establish a demonstration aviation team.

As The War Zone reports, the T-19A Kestrel is a two-seat, single-engine GB1 Gamebird aircraft with a carbon-fiber structure, manufactured by Game Aerospace Composites of Bentonville, Arkansas. These are the first U.S. Air Force Academy aircraft designed for flights involving aerobatic maneuvers.

Cadet training

According to the U.S. Air Force, the T-19A aircraft are intended to give cadets more flight time and aerobatic flying experience before they enter service or begin a military pilot training program. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said that 10 months passed from the emergence of the idea to the delivery of four aircraft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The initial group was formed from six military pilots from the Academy and its 306th Flying Training Group. They will develop and implement an aerobatic training program. Initially, these pilots will fly on the demonstration team at recruitment events and airshows across the country, while later the team is expected to participate in International Aerobatic Club competitions and similar tournaments.

Funding and operations

The acquisition of the four aircraft, worth $3 million, was funded by corporate and private donations, without initial Air Force procurement funding. At the same time, the Air Force spent approximately $400,000 on an initial supply of spare parts, ground equipment and crew gear.

Annual operating and maintenance costs for the fleet are estimated by the Air Force at slightly more than $1 million. All flights will be based at Davis Airfield at the U.S. Air Force Academy and conducted in accordance with U.S. Federal Aviation Administration requirements or Air Force safety instructions, depending on which are stricter.

Read us on