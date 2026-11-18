In the United States, the average contract rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose from 7.21% to 7.35% last week. Against this backdrop, the total volume of mortgage loan applications fell by 2.3% compared with the previous week, according to the seasonally adjusted index of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

As CNBC reports, this is the highest rate level in the past three weeks. The data apply to loans of up to $832,750 with a 20% down payment. Points, including the origination fee, rose from 0.75 to 0.79.

Refinancing demand declines

The number of applications to refinance home loans decreased by 2% over the week and was 54% lower year-on-year. At the same time, the number of applications to refinance loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration rose by nearly 7%.

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Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, linked the rise in rates to higher Treasury bond yields. According to him, this was driven by October data showing accelerating inflation and Federal Reserve officials acknowledging the possibility of further rate hikes in the coming months.

Fewer applications to purchase homes

The number of mortgage applications for home purchases fell by 3% over the week and was 18% lower than in the same period a year earlier. Potential buyers are facing housing affordability challenges and weaker confidence in the overall state of the economy due to persistent inflation.

According to a separate Mortgage News Daily survey, mortgage rates remained virtually unchanged at the beginning of the current week.

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