In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database recorded eight crashes involving Tesla Cybercab less than two months after the service began public rides in Austin. As Electrek reports, four incidents occurred during driverless Robotaxi operation, while another four happened with a test driver present and Tesla’s driver-assistance system activated.

Incidents during Robotaxi operation

Four Cybercab crashes in driverless mode occurred in Austin in August and September. In one case, the vehicle drove into a large water-filled pothole in a parking lot at a speed of up to 5 mph.

In other cases, a Cybercab stopped at a parking lot exit when a vehicle reversing into it struck its right side; a pickup truck rear-ended it in traffic; and in another episode, the vehicle drove over a raised concrete edge of a parking lot, a sidewalk and a curb at a speed of up to 3 mph. The outlet describes these incidents as minor: in two of them, the Cybercab was not at fault, and no injuries were recorded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crashes during testing

NHTSA entered another four incidents into a separate database for Level 2 driver-assistance systems, including Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Supervised. All of them occurred in September 2026. The highest reported speed was 53 mph: on a highway in Philadelphia, a Cybercab collided with a passenger car.

The other crashes occurred in Austin, Lehi, Utah, and Tampa. Minor injuries were reported in two cases: one person was hospitalized, while another did not require hospitalization. Tesla closed the descriptions of these four cases as confidential commercial information, so it is impossible to determine from public data who was at fault for the crashes or the details of the system’s operation at the time of the collisions.

According to Electrek, Tesla’s driverless rides take place mainly in limited areas at low speeds and without driving onto highways. In 43 available Tesla Robotaxi reports in the ADS database, the highest speed before a crash was 29 mph, while the median was 1 mph.

Read us on