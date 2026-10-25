In Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, a wildlife photographer recorded five leopards on a road: two black and three spotted. The animals were seen on Sunday between 9:00 and 10:00 near the three-kilometre marker on the road to Ban Krang Camp, close to the Khao Sam Yot conservation unit, known as KJ 2.

Five young leopards

Independent wildlife photographer Natnali Suranlanan was able to photograph and film a female black leopard and a male spotted leopard. Three other animals — one black and two spotted leopards — quickly hid in roadside bushes.

Park chief Mongkol Chaipakdi said a preliminary assessment of their physical features and behaviour indicates that all five animals may be young leopards aged between two and three years. According to him, they are also likely brothers and sisters from the same litter. This was reported by the Bangkok Post.

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Materials to be added to observation database

The park called the sighting rare for Thailand’s protected areas. According to Mongkol Chaipakdi, the survival of these apex predators is an important indicator of sufficient prey and a healthy, safe ecosystem in the forest, which has UNESCO World Heritage status.

The photographer handed over all photographs and videos to the park administration for scientific and research purposes. They will be added to the database of camera traps and wildlife observations to track leopard behaviour and the distribution of their population. The sighting location is about five kilometres from a planned dolomite mine. The administration also plans to strengthen patrols in nearby high-risk areas to minimise disturbance to the animals and protect their habitat.

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