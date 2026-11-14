In Harran in southeastern Turkey, a well that locals call Yakup Kuyusu, or Jacob’s Well, has reopened to visitors after reconstruction. The site was renovated by Turkey’s Ministry of Tourism and the Harran municipality, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The well and the stone structure above it are now located in a well-maintained public garden. For the reopening after reconstruction, the authorities invited travel-content creators from different countries.

The stone structure above the well

The site is associated with the biblical account of Jacob and Rachel’s meeting, described in Chapter 29 of the Book of Genesis. A stone structure was built over the well, most of which lies beneath a layer of soil. About half a meter of the upper walls and roof is visible above the surface.

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There is an opening in the roof covered by iron bars, while stone steps lead down to the water. According to the publication, the well has survived through the centuries, including because Muslims also consider the site sacred. Other wells covered with round stones are located nearby, and shepherds still bring livestock here to drink.

Jewish traditions of Harran

For several centuries, Jews from Urfa, Izmir, Constantinople, present-day Istanbul, and northern Iraq gathered near the well for family picnics during Tu Be’Av, the Jewish holiday of love. These gatherings were also an opportunity for young people to meet.

The tradition declined after Harran’s Jewish communities shrank, when most families moved to Israel. In recent years, Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, a representative of the Chabad movement in Istanbul, has sought to revive this custom. Local residents believe the well’s water has healing properties. Cafes and souvenir shops operate near the complex.

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