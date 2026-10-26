Thousands protest media pressure in Turkey — Taipei Times

Thousands of people in Istanbul and Ankara took to the streets to protest what they call increasing pressure on journalists and independent media in Turkey. Protesters opposed the arrests of journalists, media closures and the appointment of state administrators, Taipei Times reports.

Rallies in Istanbul and Ankara

According to police, at least 3,000 people took part in the protest on Istanbul's Asian side. At least another 3,000 participants gathered in Ankara. The protesters were mainly journalists, human rights defenders and representatives of opposition parties.

In Istanbul, participants held photographs of imprisoned journalists and posters supporting investigative journalist Murat Ağırel. They chanted that they would not allow themselves to be silenced and would not bow to pressure.

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Journalists' union statements

The Turkish Journalists' Union said that authorities had imprisoned 11 journalists and shut down several media outlets over the past two months. Earlier this month, police raided Halk TV, described as the country's most-watched news channel: broadcasting was stopped and a state-appointed administrator was assigned to the channel.

This followed the closure of the website and social media accounts of the digital publication T24. Authorities explained this by alleging the dissemination of “LGBT propaganda.” Gökhan Durmuş, president of the Turkish Journalists' Union, said that the latest restrictions, access blocks and administrator appointments had affected the most popular broadcasters, news channels and media platforms.

Journalist Zafer Arapkirli said after the Istanbul rally that the protest concerned not only the protection of media workers, but also the public's right to receive information through journalists and independent media.

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