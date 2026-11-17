Uber Eats, together with Zipline, has launched drone delivery of orders in Spring, a suburb of Houston in the U.S. state of Texas. Users in the coverage area can order food from restaurants, while drones will lower packages into yards on a tether.

How delivery works

As The Verge reports, a separate Drone label has appeared in the Uber app for such orders. When placing an order, a customer must confirm that there is free space for delivery in the yard, and the drone’s route can be tracked in real time.

The system operates autonomously, so the option to leave a tip for such an order is disabled. At the same time, users will be able to rate the service in the app. Initially, delivery is expected to be available daily from 08:00 to 22:00.

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Drone specifications

Zipline drones fly at an altitude of more than 300 feet and can reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. They can carry loads weighing up to 8 pounds within a radius of up to 10 miles from a restaurant and are designed to fly in rain and adverse weather.

The list of venues at launch includes the Jersey Mike’s and Zaxby’s chains, as well as local restaurants Urban Bird and Abu Omar Halal. Dallas is expected to be the next city to launch the service. Uber and Zipline said they intend to reach one million drone deliveries per day by the end of 2029.

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