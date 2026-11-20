Uber has begun limited testing of the Uber Kids service for children aged 10 to 12 in the United States. According to Engadget, which cites TechCrunch, the program has launched in recent weeks in Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Madison, Wisconsin.

Ride conditions

Only parents or guardians can order rides through Uber Kids, and they must be present when the child gets into the vehicle. They will also have access to a live video stream from inside the vehicle to monitor the ride.

A guardian may ride with the child, as well as with additional minors, provided that permission has been obtained from their parents or guardians. At the same time, Uber Kids does not allow rides with multiple stops: the route must have only one destination.

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Driver requirements

Not all Uber drivers will receive requests for such rides. The company will invite highly rated drivers who complete a short training course to join the program. To participate, they must also enable audio and video recording in the app, as well as access to the camera and microphone for streaming to guardians.

Uber notes that drivers will receive notifications when Live Video starts. Only the child's guardians and the company's safety specialists will have access to the stream.

Drivers will receive an additional $7 for Uber Kids rides compared with a standard UberX ride. An additional $20 payment is предусмотрен for the first completed ride under the program. It is not yet known whether the pilot project will be expanded to other cities.

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