The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel has sent Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar an official letter of protest over an exhibition hockey game scheduled for Sunday in Ashdod, Israel. Diplomats are asking Israeli authorities to examine the event’s participants, its funding sources and possible ties to officials of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Concerns over participants

The game, titled “Legends of Russian Hockey vs. Stars of Israel,” is scheduled to take place at 20:00 at the Blue Ice arena in Ashdod. The event is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and Russia.

Expected participants include former hockey player and Russian parliament member Vyacheslav Fetisov, who is under international sanctions. His possible participation is one of the main issues raised by the embassy in its appeal to the minister.

The letter was signed by Hennadii Breskalenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Israel. It states that the participation of prominent Russian representatives in a public event raises serious political, moral and reputational concerns amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population and critical infrastructure.

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Assessment of sanctions risks

The Ukrainian Embassy emphasized that EU and US sanctions do not apply automatically in Israel. At the same time, diplomats called for an examination of whether holding the game could facilitate sanctions evasion, prohibited transactions or other activities that contradict Israeli law.

The embassy does not claim that the participation of a sanctioned person itself constitutes a violation of Israeli laws. Instead, the Ukrainian side asks for an assessment of possible legal consequences, including checks on the organizers and sponsors, the origin of funds, possible ties to Russian state institutions, the sanctions status of participants and the diplomatic consequences of the event.

Ukrainian diplomats also fear that Russian state media may portray the game as evidence of an alleged weakening of Moscow’s international isolation. The letter does not directly demand that the game be canceled: the embassy asks Israeli authorities to examine the circumstances of the event and take preventive measures within their powers and under the country’s legislation.

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