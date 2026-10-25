In Syria, the authorities said that groups they describe as illegal have completely blocked the highway between Suwayda and Damascus. At the same time, resources linked to Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri reported that the road was blocked by relatives of detained Suwayda residents who demanded the immediate release of their family members, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Blockage at a checkpoint

Qutaiba Azzam, director of media relations at Suwayda’s media department, said traffic in both directions was halted at the Umm al-Zeitoun checkpoint, which is controlled by these groups. According to him, internal security forces continued allowing vehicles through the Al-Mattuna checkpoint.

The publication also writes that groups linked to al-Hijri allegedly prevented about 100 employees from reaching their workplaces in the north of Suwayda province on Wednesday. Earlier, according to these reports, they also prevented students from travelling to take their general secondary education certificate examinations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the US envoy

According to the publication, tensions in southern Syria persist amid Israeli incursions and attacks, as well as the risk of escalation between government forces and groups controlling Suwayda. Statements by US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack criticizing al-Hijri sparked outrage among supporters of the Druze leader.

Al-Hijri’s office rejected Barrack’s remarks that the Jabal al-Arab area in Suwayda is a center of Captagon production. It said that drug production networks are controlled and protected by transnational forces, security structures, as well as sectarian and regional groups. The office also denied claims that al-Hijri uses perceived Israeli support and US support.

Suwayda Governor Mustafa al-Bakour, for his part, said living conditions and lawlessness in the province were worsening. He accused the groups described by the authorities as illegal of threats, kidnappings, and obstructing the search for solutions.

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