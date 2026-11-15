The solo exhibition Two Horizons by Emirati sculptor Shaikha Al Mazrou was presented at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The exhibition brings together previously created works and new commissioned pieces, and will run until July 18, 2027, The National reports.

Horizon and perception

The exhibition was prepared for about a year. It was curated by Reem Fadda, who worked together with Noor Al Mheiri, Paz Monje and curatorial assistant Afra Saif Al Mazrouei. The project consists of four sections located in the building’s atrium and interior galleries.

The title Two Horizons is connected to the artist’s interest in the horizon and how its appearance depends on the point of observation. The new work Fragmented Horizons consists of oxidized steel poles that form an artificial horizon line within the building’s space. The installation Water Was Never Blue refers to the cyanometer, an 18th-century instrument for studying variations in the color of the sky.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Stone that resembles water

Among the works on display is the installation A Throw of the Dice Will Never Abolish Chance, made of black jade marble. The sculpture resembles a water surface with gentle ripples, although it is carved from heavy stone. The work was created for the Aichi Triennale in Japan: the marble was processed with water jets and computer-controlled equipment, then polished by hand.

The final section of the exhibition, In Geometry of a Fold, contains sculptures made of coated folded steel. In particular, Architectonics of a Fold resembles enlarged crumpled paper or fabric. The exhibition spans works created over more than a decade and explores how industrial materials can take on the appearance of soft, fragile or almost weightless forms.

Read us on