In Israel, prosecutors have charged 50-year-old citizen Wisam Ghaleb Salah Awad with allegedly passing photographs, videos and other information about sites in the north of the country to Iranian agents. As The Jerusalem Post reports, he lives in the town of Mazra'a near Acre.

The indictment was filed with the Haifa District Court. Awad is charged with six counts of passing information to an enemy with intent to harm state security and two counts of contact with a foreign agent. Prosecutors also asked the court to keep him in custody until the end of the proceedings.

Contacts via Telegram

According to the prosecution, in late July or early August, Awad himself searched Telegram for groups connected to Iran and offered to carry out paid photography assignments in Israel. After that, prosecutors claim, an Iranian handler contacted him and, following two days of correspondence, directed him to another contact who used the name Meitem.

Prosecutors say the man allegedly acted for financial reasons and out of a desire to take revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza. At the same time, the indictment does not state that he received payment for the completed assignments.

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Sites in the north of the country

According to the investigation, from late July or early August through October, Awad passed on materials about several sites, including the Etgar Medical Instruments medical equipment factory in Nahariya, the route to the Israel Defense Forces' Shraga base, and the Nahariya police station. Prosecutors claim that on September 2, he photographed the factory and marked its location on a map sent by the handler.

Also, according to the prosecution, the man on his own initiative filmed the route from Shavei Zion Beach to the gate of the Shraga base and later confirmed its location on a satellite image. Separately, he allegedly photographed the Nahariya police station and an anti-drone protective net.

In October, the handler, investigators claim, asked Awad to report unusual movements of Israeli troops northward along Highways 4 and 70 in order to identify possible preparations for a ground operation in Lebanon. The case was investigated by the police and the Shin Bet security service; phones and computers were seized during a search of the man's home.

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