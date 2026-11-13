In Israel, police and the Shin Bet security service detained a man suspected of setting a car on fire and attempting a knife attack near Hanina Farm by Geva Binyamin in the West Bank. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a joint statement by law enforcement agencies.

Suspicion of arson and attack

According to the investigation, the incident occurred on October 5. The suspect, a man in his 30s from the Palestinian village of Rammun, came to the farm with a gas lighter and a knife with a blade approximately 10 centimeters long.

Investigators believe that he set a car on fire and then threatened farm residents with the knife. Local residents noticed the man, stopped him and called the police. During the altercation, the suspect sustained minor injuries and was then taken to hospital.

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Investigation involving Shin Bet

Officers from the Binyamin police and forensic experts from the Judea and Samaria District worked at the scene. They collected evidence and seized a knife and lighter which, according to investigators, may have been used during the incident.

The investigation was later transferred to the central unit of the Judea and Samaria District police, which worked jointly with Shin Bet. According to the police and security service, during questioning the man admitted that he intended to stab one of the settlers.

The court repeatedly extended the suspect's detention. After the investigation was completed, prosecutors filed a statement against him on suspicion of attempted murder and planning hostile military activity, and requested that he remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

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