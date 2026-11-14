Israel has detained a 32-year-old resident of Bat Yam suspected of involvement in the murder of 83-year-old Andrey Atanasov in Sofia, Bulgaria. The man was detained on the basis of a temporary warrant pending extradition to Bulgaria, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Attack in the Sofia metro

Atanasov, who taught for many years at the Faculty of Biology of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, was beaten in an elevator at the Joliot-Curie metro station. He was found unconscious on October 15 with multiple injuries and taken to St. Anna Hospital in Sofia, where he died.

After Atanasov's death, Bulgarian law enforcement opened a murder investigation under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Investigators collected surveillance camera footage near the station and examined the possibility of a personal conflict that may have been connected to a financial dispute. The motive for the attack was not officially confirmed at the initial stage of the investigation.

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Extradition proceedings

Bulgarian police had previously reported searching for a foreign national who, according to them, left the country after the attack. The suspect was initially identified as a Greek citizen. According to the Bulgarian outlet The Telegraph and sources in Bulgaria's Interior Ministry, the suspect and the deceased had known each other for many years, but their relationship deteriorated after a dispute.

The detention was carried out by officers of the Ayalon crime-fighting unit of the Tel Aviv District Police in cooperation with Israel Police units, the prosecution service, and Bulgarian police. The detainee is to appear before an Israeli court as part of the extradition procedure.

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