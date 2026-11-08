In Israel, in the Jericho area of the West Bank, the deputy security coordinator of the Na'aran community was detained for questioning. This happened after a video emerged showing him pointing a weapon at Israeli settlers. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Investigation into the use of a weapon

Police opened an investigation at the Jordan Valley station of the Judea and Samaria District on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon. After questioning, the man was released under restrictive conditions.

Law enforcement received two separate reports about the incident. The first stated that the deputy security coordinator pointed a weapon at settlers and security force representatives who were at the scene. The second report claimed that shots were also fired there. Police are examining these circumstances: it has not yet been established whether shots were indeed fired and what caused the man to point the weapon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Events after eight houses were populated

The incident occurred the day after the Nahala movement announced that Jewish families had moved into eight houses in the Jericho area. According to the movement, the houses were purchased at full value as part of an operation that became known after the families moved in on Wednesday. The operation was supported and helped carried out by the Binyamin Regional Council.

People close to the detainee said that he arrived not on his own initiative, but after a report of disturbances and was dispatched together with a rapid response team. At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces said that the man was not acting on its behalf, had no authority or responsibility for security in the area, and was a civilian performing a security role in another community.

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