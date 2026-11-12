On November 11, 2026, the Ugandan government opened the Office of the Senior Special Presidential Envoy for Buganda Affairs in Kampala. It is headed by Joseph Mukasa Ssewava. According to The Rio Times, the institution is intended to become a permanent channel for dialogue between the central government and the historic Kingdom of Buganda in the central part of the country.

Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda opened the office on behalf of the government. The ceremony took place at Mosa Courts in Kampala’s Nakasero district. Babalanda said that the new structure should serve as an instrument for dialogue rather than merely a ceremonial institution.

A communication channel with Buganda

Local media describe the office as a permanent channel for contacts between the government and the kingdom. According to them, Ssewava was first named Special Presidential Envoy of President Yoweri Museveni for Buganda Affairs in December 2025. Ssewava himself said that the office is not a political structure and should promote the unification of people.

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Buganda is a historic kingdom in central Uganda headed by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. Relations between the kingdom and the country’s central government have repeatedly been tense since Uganda gained independence.

The kingdom’s position

The Katikkiro of Buganda, the kingdom’s prime minister Charles Peter Mayiga, was represented at the event by Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule, speaker of the Buganda parliament, the Lukiiko. In a message, Mayiga called on the new office to strengthen communication between the government and the kingdom and to give priority attention to Buganda’s issues.

In 1966, government troops attacked the Kabaka’s palace in Kampala, and the 1967 constitution abolished Uganda’s kingdoms. They were restored in 1993 as cultural institutions. In September 2009, violent clashes occurred after restrictions were imposed on the Kabaka’s planned visit to Kayunga.

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