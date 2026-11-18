Nvidia reported that the value of its stakes in private companies reached $65.5 billion, compared with $22 billion in January. The increase was driven by new investments and the revaluation of companies in which the chipmaker had already invested, TechCrunch reports.

Investments over nine months

In the most recent quarter, Nvidia invested $16 billion in equity, and $58 billion over the nine months of the fiscal year. These amounts include the acquisition of shares in both public and private companies. By comparison, in November 2025, Nvidia reported $5 billion in spending on share acquisitions during the first nine months of that fiscal year.

At the end of 2023, the company said its corporate investments were intended to help expand the artificial intelligence ecosystem by supporting startups it considers capable of changing the market. According to PitchBook, Nvidia invested in nearly 350 startups over almost three years. They include Anthropic, OpenAI, Thinking Machines, Reflection, Lambda, Nscale, and Crusoe.

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Guarantees for data centers

Nvidia is also financing the construction of data centers. The company reported $118 billion in guarantees, of which $105 billion is collateral for OpenAI’s $500 billion project to build a data center in Ohio.

During the quarterly call, Kress said Nvidia would continue to provide financial support to strong customers. At the same time, she noted that as the market matures and additional sources of capital emerge, the company will carefully assess future investments, commitments, and guarantees. Investors interviewed by TechCrunch expect a more selective approach to new investments and smaller investments in companies already in the portfolio.

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