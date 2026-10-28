North-West University in Mafikeng, South Africa, has awarded broadcasting veteran Tim Modise an honorary doctorate in communication sciences. The distinction holds special significance for Modise, as it was in Mafikeng that his career as an on-air presenter began many years ago.

As TimesLIVE reports, Modise described the award as deeply meaningful and said he views it as a symbolic return to his roots after decades of work at various media organizations, mostly in Johannesburg.

Work during democratic change

Modise recalled his work during South Africa's transition to democracy in the early 1990s. According to him, as a presenter he helped create space for nationwide conversations at a time of political uncertainty, when political leaders could address citizens directly.

He also spoke about interviews with key figures in the negotiations at the World Trade Centre and his involvement in voter education and the building of democratic institutions.

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Media and digital platforms

According to Modise, after 1994, independent and public radio opened access to the airwaves for far more voices, whereas broadcasting had previously been limited and controlled by the state. At the same time, the digital transformation created new opportunities for communication, but also new challenges, including disinformation.

The presenter stressed the need to verify information using reliable sources and to follow the development of platforms, including podcasts and X. He has more than 280,000 followers on that social network.

Work with communities

In addition to media work, Modise plans to continue his work through the Tim Modise Foundation. One of the foundation's priorities is supporting Tim Modise Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, where he studied as a child and which was later named after him.

In December, the foundation also plans to hold a sports tournament jointly with the Mark Fish Foundation. Modise said the goal is to cooperate with other foundations and organizations to support communities, starting with Ga-Rankuwa and extending this work to other communities.

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