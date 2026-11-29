In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 6,025 people have died in an Ebola outbreak, while the number of confirmed infections has reached 12,254 across eight provinces. Cyprus Mail cites government data released on Saturday.

The country’s deadliest outbreak

This is the DRC’s 17th Ebola outbreak and the deadliest in the country’s history. It was declared on May 15. The pathogen belongs to the Bundibugyo ebolavirus species, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

The current outbreak in the DRC is surpassed in scale only by the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014–2016. At that time, more than 28,600 people were infected in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and more than 11,000 of them died.

Obstacles to containing the disease

Official data indicate that the current outbreak is spreading and causing deaths twice as fast. Health experts cite chronic funding shortages, distrust of medical facilities and danger caused by armed confrontation as the main obstacles to containing it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In early November, the World Health Organization reported that several health workers had been trapped in a hospital for three days because of fierce fighting in the northeastern province of Ituri.

The case fatality rate during the current outbreak stands at 49%, as many patients seek medical care late or avoid it altogether. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60% of deaths occur outside treatment centers.

An analysis of satellite imagery conducted by Reuters also found that official death figures may significantly underestimate the real toll in the country’s two hardest-hit areas.

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