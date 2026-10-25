In Israel, Ofer Winter, leader of the People of Israel party, said that he does not rule out joining a coalition with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot of Yashar. He named the implementation of right-wing policy as a key condition. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Winter’s interview with N12 News.

Condition for joining a coalition

According to Winter, Israel needs a broad government. He said he is ready to cooperate with Netanyahu or other right-wing politicians whom he respects in order to influence state policy. At the same time, in his view, such a government must be a broad right-wing coalition.

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Winter also claims that 13% of voters want to vote for People of Israel, although recent polls do not show the party crossing the electoral threshold. The politician linked this to a campaign that, according to him, convinces potential supporters that the party will not be able to cross the threshold.

Party demands

Earlier this month, Winter said that his support for Netanyahu is not unconditional and depends on meeting People of Israel’s demands. Among them, he named a decisive military outcome in Gaza, emigration from Gaza, the adoption of a law on drafting ultra-Orthodox citizens into the Israel Defense Forces, and the formation of a right-wing coalition that would not have to rely on Yitzhak Goldknopf of the United Torah Judaism party to secure the 61st mandate in the Knesset.

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