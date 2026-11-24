In Taiwan, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) rose 9.9% on November 24 — to its daily limit — adding NT$5.2 trillion, or $158 billion, to its market value in a single trading session. This came after Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s chief executive officer, Fortune reports.

Rise in technology company shares

Taiwan’s TAIEX index climbed 9%. Last week, it lost 17.5% — its largest weekly decline since 1991. Following the sell-off, regulators introduced market stabilization measures over the weekend, including a ban on short selling.

Shares in Foxconn and Wistron, which assemble artificial intelligence servers with Nvidia chips, rose nearly 10%. SK Hynix shares gained 6.7%, while Samsung Electronics rose 6.6%. In Japan, shares of memory maker Kioxia jumped 10%, and those of chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest rose 12.5%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 3.9% after a three-day weekend, while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 6.2%. At the same time, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%.

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U.S. export controls

Saxo Bank’s chief investment strategist Charu Chanana described the market move as a strong recovery driven by short covering and the preceding sharp sell-off. She expects investors to later refocus on AI spending, corporate earnings, and U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce expanded export controls on AI processors concerning Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brazil. The department also closed a loophole that allowed Chinese companies to access Nvidia chips hosted abroad.

On Monday, the department added seven companies, including Megaspeed and several of its subsidiaries, to the Entity List. In a Federal Register notice, the department said these companies pose a “significant risk” to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests. Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud company, is at the center of allegations of possible diversion of Nvidia chips to China and denies them.

Nvidia said that before reinstating Huang, the board of directors received information from senior U.S. government officials and is confident that the decision does not create a national security risk.

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