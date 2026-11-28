Electric truck manufacturer Harbinger has raised an additional $100 mln in financing following its $240 mln Series D round. The company received the funds in the form of senior debt from Erebor Bank and a convertible note from Pinegrove Venture Partners, Electrek reports.

Funds to be used for expansion

Harbinger plans to use the new financing for further expansion. This year, the company has already created more than 400 jobs and intends to hire hundreds more employees in the coming months.

The $240 mln Series D round was co-led by Tiger Global, Capricorn Technology Impact Fund and Ridgeline. According to the company, the funds are intended to develop energy storage systems, power generation, autonomous driving software and defense applications, as well as to scale up production of its medium-duty truck platform.

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FedEx order

Previously, Harbinger received an order from FedEx for 2,000 medium-duty electric trucks worth a total of $300 mln. Electrek calls the deal one of the largest committed orders for medium- or heavy-duty electric trucks. The company has also secured a defense contract with the U.S. military.

Since 2021, Harbinger has raised more than $650 mln in funding.

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