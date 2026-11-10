Taiwan’s Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported revenue of 586.89 billion New Taiwan dollars, or $17.88 billion, in October. This was 59.7% higher than in the same month last year and 14.7% higher than in September, CNBC reports.

Demand for advanced chips

The company’s performance was driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductors amid significant investments in artificial intelligence by major technology companies.

Last month, TSMC reported record net profit of 763.1 billion New Taiwan dollars in the third quarter. Revenue for the period amounted to 1.49 trillion New Taiwan dollars.

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TSMC’s operating margin reached 58.7% in the third quarter, exceeding the upper end of the company’s forecast of 58%. The manufacturer expects its capital expenditures in 2026–2028 to be significantly higher than in the previous three years as it continues to invest to meet customer demand.

Taiwan’s exports also increased

TSMC shares ended Tuesday’s trading up 2.24% amid volatility in Taiwan’s market. Last week, Taiwan’s financial regulator announced tighter short-selling restrictions that took effect on Monday: the daily limit for intraday short-selling orders was reduced from 30% to 3%.

Taiwan’s exports rose 58.9% year on year in October to $96.76 billion, according to government data. According to local media, citing the Ministry of Finance, exports of electronic components increased by 61.4% due to strong demand for advanced chips.

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