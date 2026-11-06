In Kraków, Poland, Wisła defeated Cracovia 2:1 in a match of the 14th round of the Ekstraklasa. The hosts scored twice before the break, with Marko Božić’s goal in first-half stoppage time proving decisive. As Interia Sport reports, 32,000 spectators attended the match.

Goals before the break

Mark Carbo opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a shot from outside the penalty area. Cracovia equalized in the 20th minute: after a VAR review, referee Szymon Marciniak awarded a penalty. Marcel Lubik saved Aydin Hasić’s first attempt, but the Cracovia player converted the rebound.

During the first half, the match was stopped twice because smoke covered the pitch after supporters of both teams used pyrotechnics. Marciniak added 12 minutes to the first half, and in the second of them, Božić put Wisła back in front with an accurate shot in the penalty area.

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No goals in the second half

After the break, the game became less productive. Cracovia stepped up their play in the second half and forced their opponents to defend more, but could not equalize. Ángel Rodado came closest to scoring a third goal, but his powerful shot was stopped by Sebastian Madejski.

Late in the match, Cracovia were reduced to 10 men after a rough foul by Mateusz Klich. The win allowed Wisła to extend their home run: according to the source, the team is the only one in the Ekstraklasa to have won all of its home matches this season.

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