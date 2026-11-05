In Poland, Sejm Deputy Speaker Szymon Hołownia said he will not run in the next parliamentary elections. The politician said this in an interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Interia reports.

According to Hołownia, he has already informed friends from the parliamentary club and the leadership of the Poland 2050 party, coalition partners, the prime minister and the president about his decision. He explained that this allows him to act without personal political interest and not to conduct an election campaign.

Approach to cooperation

Hołownia said that he does not plan to change his approach to politics. He said that he will continue encouraging politicians from different camps to cooperate and sees no problem with meeting Jarosław Kaczyński or Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The deputy speaker noted that he wants to create teams, groups and institutions. According to him, he supports neither side of the political confrontation, but instead calls on them to reach an agreement.

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Differences with Tusk over the tribunal

Hołownia also commented on the dispute surrounding Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. He supported the idea of a complete reset of this institution: in his view, all current judges, including those elected earlier and by the current composition of the Sejm, should be moved into retirement.

He said that together with Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, he is trying to persuade coalition partners to support this approach. Hołownia also said that he differs with Tusk over the latest events at the Constitutional Tribunal: according to him, the prime minister considers the steps taken necessary, while the deputy speaker himself is convinced that there was another way.

The politician criticized the involvement of police near the tribunal's building, calling it a mistake. According to Hołownia, the Constitutional Tribunal is one of the main sources of tension in the state, and the situation around it needs to be resolved.

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