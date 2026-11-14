US Vice President J.D. Vance is seriously considering not running in the 2028 presidential election following significant Republican Party losses in the midterm elections. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing CNN, which referred to approximately a dozen allies and advisers of the politician.

Vance had previously led early polls among Republican primary voters, but his associates acknowledge that the path to the party’s nomination is no longer guaranteed. Terry Schilling, president of the conservative organization American Principles Project, who supports Vance, said the field of potential candidates has become more open and there is no obvious successor.

The war with Iran and election results

According to CNN, one of the main factors in Vance’s deliberations is the war with Iran. One of his allies told the network that no Republican will have a chance of winning in 2028 if the war continues. In the November 3 election, Democrats won seven Senate seats previously controlled by Republicans, including Vance’s former Senate seat in Ohio.

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The day after the vote, Vance published a 617-word post on X in which he blamed the war for the Republicans’ defeat. He also called for a review of US relations with Israel. According to CNN, people close to the politician also pointed to divisions within the MAGA movement and the circumstances of his young family, which grew to four children this summer.

Trump’s reaction and possible rivals

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump was informed in advance about Vance’s post and reacted to it publicly with restraint. At the same time, two informed sources told the network that privately Trump reproached the vice president for not defending the decision to start the war. Last Sunday, Trump told journalists that Vance should have added that he would make the same decision again.

On Thursday, Trump removed Vance from the Iran negotiations, which he had led, instructing him to focus on corruption issues. Vance’s likely rivals for the Republican nomination in 2028 include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Trump has not yet said whom he is ready to support in the primaries.

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