US Vice President J.D. Vance said there are no differences between him and President Donald Trump regarding the war with Iran. In an interview with Fox News, he said Trump is considering further steps to end the conflict — from halting the military campaign to increasing military and diplomatic pressure on Tehran, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Vance denies a split in the administration

According to Vance, discussions about specific actions may take place within the administration, but once the president makes a decision, cabinet members must help implement it. He stressed that he sees no differences between Trump's position and that of other senior administration officials.

The statement came after Vance linked Republicans' defeats in the November midterm elections to the political consequences of the war. He acknowledged that rising gasoline and energy prices came at a political cost, while noting that problems in the US energy sector are also related to years of insufficient investment in domestic infrastructure, including refining capacity.

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No prolonged military presence

Vance defended the administration's military campaign and said that US operations had destroyed Iran's nuclear program and its conventional armed forces. He also criticized supporters of further operations who, he said, want the war to continue.

The vice president said Trump would not allow the conflict to turn into an “endless war” and would not agree to a military commitment lasting 10–15 years or even two years. At the same time, Vance did not name specific timeframes for ending the war and did not explain under what conditions the US president might approve additional military action.

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