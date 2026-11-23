Norwegian a-ha vocalist Morten Harket said in an interview with The Sunday Times that, according to his doctors’ assessment, Parkinson’s disease may have been developing in him for around 30 years. Der Spiegel reports.

Diagnosis in 2022

In 2022, Harket, 67, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. At first, the singer did not tell even his a-ha colleagues about it, as the symptoms were almost unnoticeable at the beginning. Last year, he publicly disclosed his condition.

According to the musician, he first noticed a problem when he was unable to properly hold a toothbrush while brushing his teeth. Harket said that early signs of the disease could have been compensated for by other areas of the brain. He also noted that people often learn about the illness only after brain damage reaches a critical threshold.

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Treatment and album

The singer said that initially his voice did not change, but he began taking medication. According to him, the drugs may have side effects: he felt tired and became psychologically less resilient.

Harket also said that he sometimes suddenly starts crying and cannot stop, or laughs, although he does not perceive these emotions as characteristic of himself. The musician is currently taking various medications and undergoing therapy, comparing the coordination of treatment to conducting an orchestra.

Despite the illness, Harket continues to make music. His new solo album, Human Grace, is set to be released on November 27.

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